Plumb Lines 1MC: Get Real Get Better

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Mike Oestereicher and Business Director Kathy Stewart discuss Chief of Naval Operations' initiative "Get Real, Get Better." The concept is an approach which empowers its people to find and fix problems – and innovate – at their level, from the deckplate to senior leaders.
For more information on Get Real, Get Better visit:
https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Blogs/Detail/Article/2894808/get-real-get-better/
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 11:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|850613
|VIRIN:
|220711-N-AJ460-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109112172
|Length:
|00:07:43
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
