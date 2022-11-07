Plumb Lines 1MC: Get Real Get Better

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Mike Oestereicher and Business Director Kathy Stewart discuss Chief of Naval Operations' initiative "Get Real, Get Better." The concept is an approach which empowers its people to find and fix problems – and innovate – at their level, from the deckplate to senior leaders.



For more information on Get Real, Get Better visit:

https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Blogs/Detail/Article/2894808/get-real-get-better/