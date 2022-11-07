Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Plumb Lines 1MC: Get Real Get Better

    CA, UNITED STATES

    07.11.2022

    Video by Mario Icari 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southwest

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest Commanding Officer Capt. Mike Oestereicher and Business Director Kathy Stewart discuss Chief of Naval Operations' initiative "Get Real, Get Better." The concept is an approach which empowers its people to find and fix problems – and innovate – at their level, from the deckplate to senior leaders.

    For more information on Get Real, Get Better visit:
    https://www.navy.mil/Resources/Blogs/Detail/Article/2894808/get-real-get-better/

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 11:28
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 850613
    VIRIN: 220711-N-AJ460-001
    Filename: DOD_109112172
    Length: 00:07:43
    Location: CA, US

    This work, Plumb Lines 1MC: Get Real Get Better, by Mario Icari, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVFAC Southwest

