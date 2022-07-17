NMCCL Change of Command Farewell Video

Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune bids farewell to Commander and Director Captain Reginald Ewing lll in this look back video highlighting Naval's accomplishments the past two years. Captain Ewing will turn over command during a change of command ceremony that will be hosted 22 July, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 10:51
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
