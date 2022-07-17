Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NMCCL Change of Command Farewell Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.17.2022

    Video by NMCCL Public Affairs 

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune

    Naval Medical Center Camp Lejeune bids farewell to Commander and Director Captain Reginald Ewing lll in this look back video highlighting Naval's accomplishments the past two years. Captain Ewing will turn over command during a change of command ceremony that will be hosted 22 July, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.17.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 10:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850608
    VIRIN: 220718-N-VK310-0001
    Filename: DOD_109112140
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMCCL Change of Command Farewell Video, by NMCCL Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    NMCCL
    NMRTC Camp Lejeune

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT