Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    KMC Onstage Active Duty Cast

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY, GERMANY

    04.15.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Stephanie Gelardo 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    TSgt Marcus Allen-Hall, SSgt Devin Freeze and SrA Sari Seibert performed in KMC Onstage’s Complete Works of William Shakespeare Abridged at the Kleber Community Activities Center, Daenner Kaserne May 15, 2022. They were the first active duty cast in recent memory for KMC Onstage.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.18.2022 10:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850597
    VIRIN: 220515-F-FK174-001
    Filename: DOD_109111920
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, GERMANY, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, KMC Onstage Active Duty Cast, by SrA Stephanie Gelardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ramstein Air Base
    Kaiserslautern Military Community
    Community Theater
    KMC Onstage
    AFN In-Focus

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT