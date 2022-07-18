Garuda Canti Dharma 2022 - Opening Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850585" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Garuda Canti Dharma kicked off with an opening ceremony sponsored by Deputy Chief of Mission Kyle Richardson and Air Vice Marshal Benedictus Benny, Commander of the Indonesian Peacekeeping Training Center. This exercise is meant to strengthen and enhance relationships amongst multinational peacekeeping forces. (U.S. Army video by SGT Keaton Habeck)