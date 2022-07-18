Garuda Canti Dharma kicked off with an opening ceremony sponsored by Deputy Chief of Mission Kyle Richardson and Air Vice Marshal Benedictus Benny, Commander of the Indonesian Peacekeeping Training Center. This exercise is meant to strengthen and enhance relationships amongst multinational peacekeeping forces. (U.S. Army video by SGT Keaton Habeck)
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 02:44
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850585
|VIRIN:
|220718-A-OJ129-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109111656
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|JAKARTA, ID
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Garuda Canti Dharma 2022 - Opening Ceremony, by SGT Keaton Habeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
