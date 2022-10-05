Special Forces Soldiers with Special Forces Operational Detachment Alpha, 2nd Battalion, 19th Special Forces Group (Airborne) participate in the U.S. Department of State ATLAS program's culminating exercise CAPSTONE at Fort Pickett, Virginia, May. 10, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.18.2022 09:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850571
|VIRIN:
|220510-A-ZT835-088
|Filename:
|DOD_109111372
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FT. PICKETT, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Special Forces Soldiers Participate in the U.S. Department of State ATLAS program’s culminating exercise CAPSTONE, by SGT Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT