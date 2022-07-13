Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dogface Soldiers train for the XVIII Airborne Corps’ Best Squad Competition

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Video by Pfc. Duke Edwards 

    3rd Infantry Division

    The 3rd Infantry Division's Best Squad qualify with their M4 carbines at the Small Arms Golf Range on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 13, 2022. The XVIII Airborne Corps’ Best Squad Competition is slated to take place in July and will pit squads from across the Corps in direct competition to see which Division can lay claim to the title of having the “Best Squad.” (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.17.2022 20:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, Dogface Soldiers train for the XVIII Airborne Corps’ Best Squad Competition, by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort Stewart
    M4 Carbine
    3rd Infantry Division
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Best Squad Competition
    Dogface Soldier

