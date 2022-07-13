Dogface Soldiers train for the XVIII Airborne Corps’ Best Squad Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 3rd Infantry Division's Best Squad qualify with their M4 carbines at the Small Arms Golf Range on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 13, 2022. The XVIII Airborne Corps’ Best Squad Competition is slated to take place in July and will pit squads from across the Corps in direct competition to see which Division can lay claim to the title of having the “Best Squad.” (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)