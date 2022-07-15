Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    XVIII Airborne Corps’ Best Squad Competition 2022 Promo

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Video by Pfc. Duke Edwards 

    3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Army Pfc. Duke Edwards talks about XVIII Airborne Corps’ upcoming Best Squad Competition that will take place on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 25-29. The Best Squad Competition will assess each squad on its technical and tactical proficiency as well as its ability to work as a cohesive team. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Duke Edwards)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.17.2022 20:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850568
    VIRIN: 220717-A-MA645-1001
    Filename: DOD_109111286
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: SOUTH HOUSTON, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, XVIII Airborne Corps’ Best Squad Competition 2022 Promo, by PFC Duke Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    XVIII Airborne Corps
    Best Squad Competition
    Dogface Soldier

