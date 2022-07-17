Best of RIMPAC 9-16 July

220717-N-KM743-1001
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM (July 17, 2022) - A collection of images spanning 9-16 July, 2022 during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy video by Senior Chief Mass Communication Specialist Alma R. Paschall)
|Date Taken:
|07.17.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2022 17:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850567
|VIRIN:
|220717-N-KM743-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109111217
|Length:
|00:00:42
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
