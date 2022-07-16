Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OKNG battery named best field artillery unit in National Guard

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OK, UNITED STATES

    07.16.2022

    Video by Pfc. Haden Tolbert 

    145th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Battery B, 1st Battalion, 158th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Field Artillery Brigade becomes the recipient of the Alexander Hamilton award, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, July 16, 2022. The Alexander Hamilton award is awarded to the best field artillery unit within the National Guard. (National Guard video by Pfc. Haden Tolbert)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.16.2022
    Date Posted: 07.17.2022 16:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850564
    VIRIN: 220716-Z-DX255-1003
    Filename: DOD_109111171
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: OK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OKNG battery named best field artillery unit in National Guard, by PFC Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKARNG
    45th FAB
    158Hamilton

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT