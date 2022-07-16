Battery B, 1st Battalion, 158th Field Artillery Regiment, 45th Field Artillery Brigade becomes the recipient of the Alexander Hamilton award, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, July 16, 2022. The Alexander Hamilton award is awarded to the best field artillery unit within the National Guard. (National Guard video by Pfc. Haden Tolbert)
|07.16.2022
|07.17.2022 16:26
|Video Productions
|850564
|220716-Z-DX255-1003
|DOD_109111171
|00:01:27
|OK, US
|0
|0
This work, OKNG battery named best field artillery unit in National Guard, by PFC Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
