    Maritime Security through Teamwork

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    07.13.2022

    Video by Spc. Noah Martin 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet       

    220713-A-KS490-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (July 13, 2022) Video highlighting the U.S. Navy's efforts to help safeguard maritime security and stability in the Middle East region, and the introduction of the Department of Defense Rewards Program. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Noah Martin)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.17.2022 04:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: MANAMA, BH 

    This work, Maritime Security through Teamwork, by SPC Noah Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Maritime Security
    NAVCENT
    DOD Rewards Program
    TF 59

