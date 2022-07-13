220713-A-KS490-1001 MANAMA, Bahrain (July 13, 2022) Video highlighting the U.S. Navy's efforts to help safeguard maritime security and stability in the Middle East region, and the introduction of the Department of Defense Rewards Program. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Noah Martin)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2022 04:55
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850548
|VIRIN:
|220713-A-KS490-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109110823
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|MANAMA, BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Maritime Security through Teamwork, by SPC Noah Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT