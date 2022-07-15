Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Commemorating the 104th Anniversary of the 3rd Infantry Division's Battle on the Marne River in France

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Javiera Scott 

    3rd Infantry Division

    WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Outpost 5845, International Outpost of the Society of the 3rd Infantry Division, held a commemoration ceremony at the Arlington Memorial Amphitheater, located in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 15, 2022, in honor of the 104th anniversary of the 3rd Infantry Division's immortal stand in France during the Second Battle of the Marne.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.17.2022 07:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850535
    VIRIN: 220715-A-ZN185-549
    Filename: DOD_109110505
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: DC, US

    This work, Commemorating the 104th Anniversary of the 3rd Infantry Division's Battle on the Marne River in France, by SGT Javiera Scott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #3ID #RockoftheMarne #ROTM #MarneHistory

