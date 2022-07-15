Commemorating the 104th Anniversary of the 3rd Infantry Division's Battle on the Marne River in France

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Outpost 5845, International Outpost of the Society of the 3rd Infantry Division, held a commemoration ceremony at the Arlington Memorial Amphitheater, located in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 15, 2022, in honor of the 104th anniversary of the 3rd Infantry Division's immortal stand in France during the Second Battle of the Marne.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.17.2022 07:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850535
|VIRIN:
|220715-A-ZN185-549
|Filename:
|DOD_109110505
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
