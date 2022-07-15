Commemorating the 104th Anniversary of the 3rd Infantry Division's Battle on the Marne River in France

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/850533" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Outpost 5845, International Outpost of the Society of the 3rd Infantry Division, held a commemoration ceremony at the Arlington Memorial Amphitheater, located in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia, July 15, 2022, in honor of the 104th anniversary of the 3rd Infantry Division's immortal stand in France during the Second Battle of the Marne.