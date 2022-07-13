Underway Replenishment between KD Lekir and HMAS Supply

220713-N-GD986-1001-MY
PACIFIC OCEAN (July 13, 2022) Royal Malaysian Navy ship KD Lekir (F-26) conducted a replenishment-at-sea with Royal Australian Navy auxiliary oiler replenishment ship HMAS Supply (A 195) during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022.
Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world's largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world's oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (Royal Malaysian Navy video by Lt. Cmdr. Syed Firdaus Sayed Rohani)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2022 17:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850521
|VIRIN:
|220713-N-GD986-1001-M
|Filename:
|DOD_109110369
|Length:
|00:00:23
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
