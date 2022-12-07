Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    816th EAS “Moose” loadmasters keep cargo moving in AOR

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    07.12.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Michael Kelly 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Loadmasters, aboard a 816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron C-17 Globemaster assigned to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, load secure a load of cargo July 12, 2022 at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait. The C-17 aircrew worked with airmen from the 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron to ensure cargo was safely and properly stowed for air transport. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Michael J. Kelly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.16.2022 07:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850517
    VIRIN: 220712-F-AL667-081
    Filename: DOD_109110155
    Length: 00:00:47
    Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 816th EAS “Moose” loadmasters keep cargo moving in AOR, by MSgt Michael Kelly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Qatar
    C-17
    loadmaster
    Air Mobility Command
    LRS
    386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron
    816th EAS
    816th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron
    Kuwait
    386th Air Expeditionary Wing
    C-17 Globemaster
    cargo
    Al Udeid Air Base
    Moose
    Ali Al Salem Air Base

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT