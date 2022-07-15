Sgt. Michael Graham, 49th Military Police Brigade, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, talks about being a supply sergeant at Camp Roberts, CA July 15, 2022. The supply sergeant is a crucial job in the Army but is even more important in the National Guard. There is little help from maintenance staff full-time in the Gaurd so those duties fall on the supply sergeant.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Stephens, 49th MP Brigade, CAANG)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.16.2022 02:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850513
|VIRIN:
|220715-Z-XU624-504
|Filename:
|DOD_109109984
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|FAIRFIELD, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 49th MP BDE conducts annual training, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT