    49th MP BDE conducts annual training

    FAIRFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. John Stephens 

    49th Military Police Brigade

    Sgt. Michael Graham, 49th Military Police Brigade, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, talks about being a supply sergeant at Camp Roberts, CA July 15, 2022. The supply sergeant is a crucial job in the Army but is even more important in the National Guard. There is little help from maintenance staff full-time in the Gaurd so those duties fall on the supply sergeant.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. John Stephens, 49th MP Brigade, CAANG)

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.16.2022 02:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850513
    VIRIN: 220715-Z-XU624-504
    Filename: DOD_109109984
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: FAIRFIELD, CA, US 

    This work, 49th MP BDE conducts annual training, by SGT John Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NGB
    MP
    Army
    National Guard
    Military Police
    CAANG

