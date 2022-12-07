55 From the Field: Portland District - Oregon Wildfire Recovery

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DETROIT, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.12.2022

    Video by Benjamin Rogers 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Northwestern Division

    Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, USACE Commanding General and 55th Chief of Engineers, talks with Ross Foster, a Portland District project manager, and District Commander Col. Michael Helton about the ongoing wildfire recovery work taking place in Oregon.

    Date Taken: 07.12.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 20:02
    Video ID: 850503
    VIRIN: 220712-A-AI699-345
    Filename: DOD_109109742
    Length: 00:03:32
    Location: DETROIT, OR, US 

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers
    USACE Portland District
    55 Chief of Engineers

