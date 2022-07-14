Fort McCoy Garrison Change-of-Command Ceremony - July 14, 2022

This is full video coverage of the Fort McCoy Garrison Change-of-Command Ceremony on July 14, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Col. Stephen T. Messenger became commander of Fort McCoy Garrison. Messenger assumed command from Col. Michael Poss. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multi-Media-Visual Information Office)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 18:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850496
|VIRIN:
|220714-A-VQ984-039
|Filename:
|DOD_109109617
|Length:
|00:35:19
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
