    Fort McCoy Garrison Change-of-Command Ceremony - July 14, 2022

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    This is full video coverage of the Fort McCoy Garrison Change-of-Command Ceremony on July 14, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Col. Stephen T. Messenger became commander of Fort McCoy Garrison. Messenger assumed command from Col. Michael Poss. (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Fort McCoy Multi-Media-Visual Information Office)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 18:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850496
    VIRIN: 220714-A-VQ984-039
    Filename: DOD_109109617
    Length: 00:35:19
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison Change-of-Command Ceremony - July 14, 2022, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    Greg Mason
    IMCOM-Readiness
    Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command

