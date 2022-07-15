Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15JUL22 2-2 SBCT SITREP Video

    JBLM, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jerod Hathaway and Capt. Cortland Henderson

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Bi-Weekly SITREP video for 2-2 SBCT. Events included a Change of Command for 1st Battalion, 17th Infantry Regiment. On July 14, Lt. Col. Jason Shick passed the guidon off to Lt. Col. Bucci on Watkins Field, Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

    Another Change of Command happened for Charlie Company, 2D Brigade Support Battalion, where Capt. Erin Acree relinquished command to Capt. Jeffrey Davenport on Lancer Field July 14.

    On July 15, Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Szymaszek led a formation esprit de corps run to Solo Point north of JBLM which included leaders from across the brigade.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 17:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850493
    VIRIN: 220715-A-RL655-952
    Filename: DOD_109109576
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: JBLM, WA, US

    Downloads: 0
    This work, 15JUL22 2-2 SBCT SITREP Video, by SGT Jerod Hathaway and CPT Cortland Henderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SITREP

