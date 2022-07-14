Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IMCOM-Readiness director provides remarks during Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command ceremony, Part I

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by Scott Sturkol                                                                

    Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office           

    Brenda McCullough, director of Installation Management Command-Readiness, provides remarks as the presiding official for the Fort McCoy Garrison change-of-command ceremony July 14, 2022, at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Col. Stephen T. Messenger became the new commander of Fort McCoy Garrison. (U.S. Army Video by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 17:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850490
    VIRIN: 220714-A-OK556-719
    Filename: DOD_109109544
    Length: 00:02:18
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, IMCOM-Readiness director provides remarks during Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command ceremony, Part I, by Scott Sturkol, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wisconsin
    Fort McCoy
    IMCOM-Readiness
    Garison change of command ceremony

