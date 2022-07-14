Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command Ceremony

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command Ceremony transferring authority from COL Michael D. Poss to COL Stephen T. Messenger was held on July 14, 2022. The ceremony was officiated Installation Management Command (IMCOM)-Readiness Director Brenda Lee McCullough.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 16:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850475
    VIRIN: 220714-D-VQ984-774
    Filename: DOD_109109392
    Length: 00:35:19
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command Ceremony, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fort McCoy
    Fort McCoy WI.
    Fort McCoy MVI

