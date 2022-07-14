Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command Ceremony transferring authority from COL Michael D. Poss to COL Stephen T. Messenger was held on July 14, 2022. The ceremony was officiated Installation Management Command (IMCOM)-Readiness Director Brenda Lee McCullough.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 16:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850475
|VIRIN:
|220714-D-VQ984-774
|Filename:
|DOD_109109392
|Length:
|00:35:19
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort McCoy Garrison Change of Command Ceremony, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
