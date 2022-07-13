CBP Security Support for World Games 2022

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin discusses and acknowledges the benefits of US Customs and Border Protections's application of technology and manpower to assist with public safety during The World Games 2022 in Birmingham AL.
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 14:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|850458
|VIRIN:
|220713-H-DO456-0007
|Filename:
|DOD_109109144
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|BIRMINGHAM, AL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
