    Thunderbirds 2022

    NELLIS AFB, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Laurel Richards 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron "Thunderbirds" serve as America’s premier air demonstration squadron, entrusted with the vital mission to recruit, retain and inspire past, present and future Airmen. Introducing the 2022 team.

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 15:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850450
    VIRIN: 220714-F-YM230-131
    Filename: DOD_109109123
    Length: 00:04:00
    Location: NELLIS AFB, NV, US

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    ACC
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    AF Thunderbirds

