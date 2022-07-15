Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Austin Hosts Predecessor at Portrait Unveiling

    UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III hosts former Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper at the unveiling of the former secretary’s portrait at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Va.

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 14:32
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 850435
    Filename: DOD_109109050
    Length: 00:51:25
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
