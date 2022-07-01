Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Practicing Resilience

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Kelly Collett 

    I.G. Brown Training and Education Center

    Sometimes life can knock you down, but there are things you can do to practice being resilient.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 13:54
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 850433
    VIRIN: 220107-Z-F3887-245
    PIN: 218513
    Filename: DOD_109109034
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ANG
    resiliency
    resilience
    peo
    resilient
    DDRP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT