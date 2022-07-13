Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Security Support to World Games 2022

    BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Video by Michael Pope 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    B-roll of the CBP Mobile Command Center that was deployed during the World Games 2022 in Birmingham AL

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 14:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850431
    VIRIN: 220713-H-DO456-0002
    Filename: DOD_109109020
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: BIRMINGHAM, AL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, CBP Security Support to World Games 2022, by Michael Pope, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBP
    USBP
    AMO
    World Games
    cbpworldgames22

