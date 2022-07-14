AFW2 | JBSA C.A.R.E Event | Nalani Quintello | Special Feature

The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program is grateful to JBSA’s leadership for providing support for the JBSA C.A.R.E event. MSgt (ret) Nalani Quintello Discusses how the Air Force Wounded Warrior program has provided support and confidence.
AFW2 is a Congressionally-mandated, federally-funded program that provides personalized care, services and advocacy to seriously or very seriously wounded, ill or injured Total Force recovering service members and their Caregivers and families.
