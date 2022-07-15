Capt. Mitchell Hooper, 351st Air Refueling Squadron Aircrew Commander discusses the accomplishments of his team during Real Thaw 22. A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, refuels F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 480th Fighter Squadron, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, during exercise Real Thaw 22, June 28-29, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 12:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|850418
|VIRIN:
|220705-F-FY723-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109108698
|Length:
|00:04:43
|Location:
|ES
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Mildenhall fuel Portugal's Real Thaw exercise, by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
