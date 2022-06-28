Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mildenhall fuel Portugal's Real Thaw exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPAIN

    06.28.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Nicholas Swift 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, refuels F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 480th Fighter Squadron, Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, during exercise Real Thaw 22, June 28-29, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.28.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 12:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850417
    VIRIN: 220705-F-FY723-1001
    Filename: DOD_109108697
    Length: 00:04:04
    Location: ES

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mildenhall fuel Portugal's Real Thaw exercise, by SrA Nicholas Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    480th Fighter Squadron
    100th Air Refueling Wing
    Real Thaw 22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT