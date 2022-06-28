After a Child's Attempt, Part 1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



One Parent's Painful Memory

From the outside, John Jones' daughter appeared normal. There were no obvious signs of an unbearable burden within. And then a parent's worst nightmare almost became real. Jones retells the painful memory of that near-miss so that we may reconsider the relationships we take for granted.

Creative commons music by Scott Buckley.