After a Child's Attempt, Part 1

One Parent's Painful Memory
From the outside, John Jones' daughter appeared normal. There were no obvious signs of an unbearable burden within. And then a parent's worst nightmare almost became real. Jones retells the painful memory of that near-miss so that we may reconsider the relationships we take for granted.
Creative commons music by Scott Buckley.
