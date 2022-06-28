Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    After a Child's Attempt, Part 1

    06.28.2022

    One Parent's Painful Memory
    From the outside, John Jones' daughter appeared normal. There were no obvious signs of an unbearable burden within. And then a parent's worst nightmare almost became real. Jones retells the painful memory of that near-miss so that we may reconsider the relationships we take for granted.
    Creative commons music by Scott Buckley.

