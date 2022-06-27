Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Freedom to Be Yourself

    FORT RILEY, KS, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2022

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    There was a time when CPT Rachel King had to wrestle with the dilemma of loving a woman openly or serving in the Army. Here she tells us her story so that others may draw strength from her.
    Creative commons music by Scott Buckley. #Pride #pridemonth #pride2022 #lgbtqia #PrideArmy

    

    Date Taken: 06.27.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 13:28
    Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US 

    Fort Riley

    TAGS

    Pride Month
    Pridemonth
    lgbtqia
    PrideArmy
    pride22

