Freedom to Be Yourself

There was a time when CPT Rachel King had to wrestle with the dilemma of loving a woman openly or serving in the Army. Here she tells us her story so that others may draw strength from her.
Creative commons music by Scott Buckley. #Pride #pridemonth #pride2022 #lgbtqia #PrideArmy
