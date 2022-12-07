Liberty Wing displays F-35A capabilities at Poseidon's Rage 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron, from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, conduct flying operations during Poseidon's Rage 22 at Souda Air Base, July 12, 2022. The annual exercise focuses on the partnership between the U.S. and Hellenic Air Forces in order to validate fourth and fifth-generation aircraft deployment capabilities, and is the first iteration to feature the F-35A at Souda AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)