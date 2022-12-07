U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft assigned to the 495th Fighter Squadron, from Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, conduct flying operations during Poseidon's Rage 22 at Souda Air Base, July 12, 2022. The annual exercise focuses on the partnership between the U.S. and Hellenic Air Forces in order to validate fourth and fifth-generation aircraft deployment capabilities, and is the first iteration to feature the F-35A at Souda AB. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 07:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850399
|VIRIN:
|220712-F-AN818-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109108366
|Length:
|00:04:53
|Location:
|SOUDA BAY, GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Liberty Wing displays F-35A capabilities at Poseidon's Rage 22, by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT