    AFN infocus Fourth Of July at Caserma Ederle

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Page Sevilla 

    AFN Vicenza

    AFN in Focus fourth of July celebration on July 5th also includes three interviews Jazmyn Wellmaker Army Spouse Kevin Boucher MWR volunteer and Elvis impersonator, and SSG Calob Thatcher Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) President.

    Date Taken: 07.05.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 06:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850398
    VIRIN: 220705-A-AF910-738
    Filename: DOD_109108365
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN infocus Fourth Of July at Caserma Ederle, by SGT Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #fourthofjuly #fireworks

