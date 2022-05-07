B roll package for fourth of July celebration on July 5th also includes three interviews Jazmyn Wellmaker Army Spouse Kevin Boucher MWR volunteer and Elvis impersonator, and SSG Calob Thatcher Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) President.
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 06:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850396
|VIRIN:
|220705-A-AF910-461
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109108362
|Length:
|00:07:51
|Location:
|IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B roll package for fourth of July celebration on July 5th, by SGT Page Sevilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
