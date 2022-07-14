U.S. Soldiers from 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division arrive in Poznan, Poland, July 14, 2022. The 1st Cavalry Division is proudly working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Brandon Bruer)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 07:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850395
|VIRIN:
|220715-A-SJ062-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109108360
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|POZNAN, PL
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division arrives in Poznan, Poland, by SGT Brandon Bruer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT