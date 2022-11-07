Panthers on the prowl at Poseidon's Rage 22

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron, from Royal Air Force Lakenheath England, conduct flying operations during exercise Poseidon's Rage 22 at Souda Air Base, Greece, July 11, 2022. The exercise is designed to bolster readiness and interoperability between U.S. and Hellenic Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)