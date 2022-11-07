Panthers on the prowl at Poseidon's Rage 22

U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron, from Royal Air Force Lakenheath England, conduct flying operations during exercise Poseidon's Rage 22 at Souda Air Base, Greece, July 11, 2022. The exercise is designed to bolster readiness and interoperability between U.S. and Hellenic Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
|Date Taken:
|07.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 07:25
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850393
|VIRIN:
|220711-F-AN818-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109108357
|Length:
|00:03:38
|Location:
|SOUDA BAY, GR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
