Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Panthers on the prowl at Poseidon's Rage 22

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUDA BAY, GREECE

    07.11.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles assigned to the 494th Fighter Squadron, from Royal Air Force Lakenheath England, conduct flying operations during exercise Poseidon's Rage 22 at Souda Air Base, Greece, July 11, 2022. The exercise is designed to bolster readiness and interoperability between U.S. and Hellenic Air Forces. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.11.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 07:25
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850393
    VIRIN: 220711-F-AN818-001
    Filename: DOD_109108357
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: SOUDA BAY, GR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Panthers on the prowl at Poseidon's Rage 22, by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-15
    RAF Lakenheath
    Greece
    Poseidon’s Rage
    PR22
    115 CW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT