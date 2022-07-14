Best Squad Medical Lanes with 41st Field Artillery Brigade

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade demonstrate their combat lifesaver skills during the field medical lanes portion of the 7ATC/V Corps-level Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 13, 2022. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winning U.S. Army squads will meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad from August 8-12. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 05:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850392
|VIRIN:
|220714-O-DT978-571
|Filename:
|DOD_109108350
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
