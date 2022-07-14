Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Best Squad Medical Lanes with 41st Field Artillery Brigade

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    07.14.2022

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade demonstrate their combat lifesaver skills during the field medical lanes portion of the 7ATC/V Corps-level Best Squad Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 13, 2022. Teams from across U.S. Army Europe and Africa test their tactical proficiency, communication, and overall cohesion as they compete for the title of Best Squad. Winning U.S. Army squads will meet at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, to compete for the title of U.S. Army Europe and Africa (USAREUR-AF) Best Squad from August 8-12. (U.S. Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 05:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850392
    VIRIN: 220714-O-DT978-571
    Filename: DOD_109108350
    Length: 00:02:54
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Best Squad Medical Lanes with 41st Field Artillery Brigade, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    BestSquad
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    VictoryCorps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT