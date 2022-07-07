V33: Proficient and Lethal

U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines conduct Combat Marksmanship Training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 7, 2022. This training sharpened Marines’ critical combat arms skills by executing transition drills and increasing their proficiency in switching between primary and secondary weapons. 3/3 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diana Jimenez)
07.07.2022
07.15.2022
Package
850391
220707-M-NT377-1002
DOD_109108349
00:00:55
CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
