    V33: Proficient and Lethal

    CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    07.07.2022

    Video by Cpl. Diana Jimenez 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines conduct Combat Marksmanship Training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 7, 2022. This training sharpened Marines’ critical combat arms skills by executing transition drills and increasing their proficiency in switching between primary and secondary weapons. 3/3 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diana Jimenez)

    Date Taken: 07.07.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 06:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850391
    VIRIN: 220707-M-NT377-1002
    Filename: DOD_109108349
    Length: 00:00:55
    Location: CAMP HANSEN, OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V33: Proficient and Lethal, by Cpl Diana Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3d Battalion
    Marines
    Combat Marksmanship
    3D MARDIV
    CMT
    3d marines

