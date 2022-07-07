V33: Proficient and Lethal

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines conduct Combat Marksmanship Training on Camp Hansen, Okinawa, Japan, July 7, 2022. This training sharpened Marines’ critical combat arms skills by executing transition drills and increasing their proficiency in switching between primary and secondary weapons. 3/3 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Diana Jimenez)