    Pacific News: July 15, 2022

    JAPAN

    07.14.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Brandt Self 

    Media Center - Japan

    On this Pacific News: The library at Camp Foster, Okinawa hosted a coding class for children of all ages, aircrews from the US Air Force Special Operations Command and Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force come together to share knowledge, and US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit engage in a motorized raid exercise.

