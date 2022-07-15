Pacific News: July 15, 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this Pacific News: The library at Camp Foster, Okinawa hosted a coding class for children of all ages, aircrews from the US Air Force Special Operations Command and Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force come together to share knowledge, and US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit engage in a motorized raid exercise.