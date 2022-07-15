Pacific Spotlight on Ray Brannam, an instructor pilot at Yokota's Aero Club and Flight Training Center.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 00:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|850371
|VIRIN:
|220715-F-BS430-473
|Filename:
|DOD_109108070
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota Aero Club Instructor Pilot, by SrA Marcus Taylor and PO2 Kristen C Yarber, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT