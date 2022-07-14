Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RTB Mine Exploitation RIMPAC 2022 Southern California

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.14.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Devin Kates 

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet           

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 14, 2022) - Multinational training participants conduct a raise-tow-beach (RTB) mine exploitation exercise using combat rubber raiding craft (CRRC) operating from San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27), as part of Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022 in Southern California, July 14, 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Devin Kates)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.15.2022 01:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850368
    VIRIN: 220714-N-VQ947-1119
    Filename: DOD_109108029
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN

    Multinational exercise

    Southern California
    Capable Adaptive Partners
    CTF 177
    RIMPAC2022

