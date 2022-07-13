RIMPAC 2022: Multinational Divers Salvage the Deep

220713-N-KK081-1251 PEARL HARBOR (July 13, 2022) - Royal Netherlands Navy Defence Diving Group, Salvage and Construction Team, and U.S. Navy Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit 1 divers work together to salvage equipment during Rim of the Pacific (RIMPAC) 2022. Twenty-six nations, 38 ships, four submarines, more than 170 aircraft and 25,000 personnel are participating in RIMPAC from June 29 to Aug. 4 in and around the Hawaiian Islands and Southern California. The world’s largest international maritime exercise, RIMPAC provides a unique training opportunity while fostering and sustaining cooperative relationships among participants critical to ensuring the safety of sea lanes and security on the world’s oceans. RIMPAC 2022 is the 28th exercise in the series that began in 1971. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Eric Chan)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.15.2022 00:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850367
|VIRIN:
|220713-N-KK081-1251
|Filename:
|DOD_109107985
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
