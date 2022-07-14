Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The F-15 turns 50

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2022

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    The F-15 Eagle is celebrating its 50th birthday this month with events planned across the country. There will be a celebration at the Boeing plant in St. Louis where all the F-15s were and are still being produced on July 27. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 22:54
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 850363
    VIRIN: 220712-F-FC975-2001
    Filename: DOD_109107894
    Length: 00:36:03
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 
    Hometown: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
    Hometown: ST. LOUIS, MO, US

    This work, The F-15 turns 50, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Eagle to celebrate golden birthday

    F-15
    USAF
    Air Power
    AFMC
    AFLCMC

