On this Pacific News: The library at Camp Foster, Okinawa hosted a coding class for children of all ages, aircrews from the US Air Force Special Operations Command and Japanese Maritime Self Defense Force come together to share knowledge, and US Marines from the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit engage in a motorized raid exercise.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2022 22:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|850358
|VIRIN:
|220715-F-F3202-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109107870
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific News: July 15, 2022, by A1C Brandt Self, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT