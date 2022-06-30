Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army Heritage Month 2022

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Video by Pvt. Mariah Aguilar 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Pvt. Cole Decker and Pvt. Kyle Decker, Light Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic, 25th Infantry Division, share their story with the public on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 30, 2022. Army careers are as diverse as the people who make up the force, and the country they serve.(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 25th Infantry Division)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 20:16
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 850341
    VIRIN: 220628-A-LR057-1002
    Filename: DOD_109107542
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: HI, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Heritage Month 2022, by PV2 Mariah Aguilar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Diversity
    USARPAC
    EO
    25ID
    Strike Hard
    Army Heritage Month

