Army Heritage Month 2022

Sgt. 1st Class Woohyun Kim, Religious Affairs non-commissioned officer, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division, shares his story with the public on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 30, 2022. Army careers are as diverse as the people who make up the force, and the country they serve.(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 25th Infantry Division)