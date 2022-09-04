U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Justin Hillary from 660th Ordnance Co. grew up in Guyana with the mindset that it takes a village to raise a child. Service, community and art have always been a part of who he is and when Hillary moved to Pocatello, ID with the U.S. Army Reserve, he wanted to make a difference by coordinating an Art Battle in his community. Art has the ability to influence and change lives and bringing this to Pocatello, an already artistic city, it has helped connect and uplift the community in ways that only art can convey.
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2022 20:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|850339
|VIRIN:
|220409-A-JG911-909
|Filename:
|DOD_109107517
|Length:
|00:04:17
|Location:
|POCATELLO, ID, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
