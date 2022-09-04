video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Justin Hillary from 660th Ordnance Co. grew up in Guyana with the mindset that it takes a village to raise a child. Service, community and art have always been a part of who he is and when Hillary moved to Pocatello, ID with the U.S. Army Reserve, he wanted to make a difference by coordinating an Art Battle in his community. Art has the ability to influence and change lives and bringing this to Pocatello, an already artistic city, it has helped connect and uplift the community in ways that only art can convey.