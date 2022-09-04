Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Art Battle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POCATELLO, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. James Garvin 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Justin Hillary from 660th Ordnance Co. grew up in Guyana with the mindset that it takes a village to raise a child. Service, community and art have always been a part of who he is and when Hillary moved to Pocatello, ID with the U.S. Army Reserve, he wanted to make a difference by coordinating an Art Battle in his community. Art has the ability to influence and change lives and bringing this to Pocatello, an already artistic city, it has helped connect and uplift the community in ways that only art can convey.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 20:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 850339
    VIRIN: 220409-A-JG911-909
    Filename: DOD_109107517
    Length: 00:04:17
    Location: POCATELLO, ID, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Art Battle, by SGT James Garvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Art
    Diversity
    Idaho
    Pocatello
    79th TSC
    Art Battle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT