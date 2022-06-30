Pride Month 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pfc. Manuel Rosario, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, expresses how he feels as part of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community while being in the Army on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 30, 2022. "If you're fit and you're qualified to serve, and you can maintain the standards, you should be allowed to serve," said Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense.(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 25th Infantry Division)