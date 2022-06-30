Pride Month 2022

Pfc. Manuel Rosario, 29th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, expresses how he feels as part of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community while being in the Army on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 30, 2022. "If you're fit and you're qualified to serve, and you can maintain the standards, you should be allowed to serve," said Lloyd J. Austin III, Secretary of Defense.(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 25th Infantry Division)
|06.30.2022
|07.14.2022 19:57
|Package
|850337
|220630-A-LR057-1002
|DOD_109107499
|00:01:18
|HI, US
|0
|0
