    Pride Month 2022

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2022

    Video by Pvt. Mariah Aguilar 

    25th Infantry Division   

    Pvt. Darin Wells, 259th Human Resources Company, Divarty, 25th Infantry Division, expresses how he feels as part of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community while being in the Army on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 30, 2022. Throughout the month of June, the Army joins the nation in paying tribute to the LGBTQ+ community.(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 25th Infantry Division)

    Date Taken: 06.30.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 19:56
    Category: Package
    TAGS

    USARPAC
    EO
    25ID
    Pride Month
    Strike Hard
    LGBTQ

