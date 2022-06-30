Pride Month 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Pvt. Darin Wells, 259th Human Resources Company, Divarty, 25th Infantry Division, expresses how he feels as part of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community while being in the Army on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, June 30, 2022. Throughout the month of June, the Army joins the nation in paying tribute to the LGBTQ+ community.(U.S. Army video by Pfc. Mariah Aguilar, 25th Infantry Division)