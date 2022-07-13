Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Take the 2022 FEVS Today!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Video by Jennie Higgs 

    U.S. Army Civilian Workforce Transformation

    The deadline to take the 2022 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey (FEVS) is 22 July!

    Let your voice be heard, take the FEVS today!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 16:53
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 850320
    VIRIN: 210630-A-VX884-001
    Filename: DOD_109107176
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Take the 2022 FEVS Today!, by Jennie Higgs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Civilian Career Management Activity
    army civilian
    Army Civilian Corps
    Army Civilians Creed

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT