    F-35C B-Roll

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    07.13.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    B-roll of sailors participating in Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 July 13, 2022, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Participants conducting training missions during Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 are able to test and perfect Agile combat employment operating concept for how the U.S. combat forces with fight in a modern, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.13.2022
    Date Posted: 07.14.2022 19:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 850318
    VIRIN: 220714-F-CN281-1012
    Filename: DOD_109107161
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35C B-Roll, by A1C Jordan McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Navy
    F-35C
    Lightning II
    Red Flag Nellis
    RFNAFB
    Red Flag 22-3

