B-roll of sailors participating in Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 July 13, 2022, at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Participants conducting training missions during Red Flag-Nellis 22-3 are able to test and perfect Agile combat employment operating concept for how the U.S. combat forces with fight in a modern, contested environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jordan McCoy)
|Date Taken:
|07.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|07.14.2022 19:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|850318
|VIRIN:
|220714-F-CN281-1012
|Filename:
|DOD_109107161
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35C B-Roll, by A1C Jordan McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
